Truist Financial Corp Acquires 224,443 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,443 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.33% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $19,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,608,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,493,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,255.3% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 81,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 511,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 78,992 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

