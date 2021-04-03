Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,840 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $507.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

