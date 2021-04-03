Truist Financial Corp Acquires 57,403 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,403 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.37% of Nomad Foods worth $18,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after buying an additional 583,169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,704,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after buying an additional 78,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 798,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 653,340 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

