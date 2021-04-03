Truist Financial Corp Buys 122,620 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 122,620 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vodafone Group worth $23,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after acquiring an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

