Truist Financial Corp Buys 228 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Cable One worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,615,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,829.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,886.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,956.09. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,489.27 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.