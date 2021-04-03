Truist Financial Corp Buys 8,990 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $428.55 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.29 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.66.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

