Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,433 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.40% of Air Lease worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 23.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

