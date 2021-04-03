Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $19,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

Shares of ODFL opened at $243.69 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $243.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average is $205.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

