Truist Financial Corp Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,213 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Signature Bank worth $18,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after acquiring an additional 141,696 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 115,874 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 640,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,482,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.43. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

