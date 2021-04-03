Truist Financial Corp Has $19.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,817,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $279.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

