Truist Financial Corp Has $21.45 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,732 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

