Truist Financial Corp Has $21.86 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,263 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.68% of ALLETE worth $21,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 15.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

