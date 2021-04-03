Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $221.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

