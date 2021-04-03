Truist Financial Corp Purchases 26,453 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Trimble worth $22,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 383,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 130,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

