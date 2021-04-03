Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of State Street worth $20,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in State Street by 7,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in State Street by 858.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 592,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 530,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.93.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

