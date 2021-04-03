Truist Financial Corp Sells 210,139 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,139 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of News worth $19,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWS opened at $24.00 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

