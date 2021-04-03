Truist Financial Corp Sells 38,414 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,414 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of Crane worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

