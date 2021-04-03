Truist Financial Corp Sells 569,047 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569,047 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.35% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $21,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after acquiring an additional 56,913 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

