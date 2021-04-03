Truist Financial Corp Sells 73,581 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,581 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.35% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,911,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

