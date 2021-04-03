Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of National Grid worth $21,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Grid by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

