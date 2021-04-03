Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,552,000 after acquiring an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,002,000 after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.