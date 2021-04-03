TrumpCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $78,654.58 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $78,654.58 and $474.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00053393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.40 or 0.00292710 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028489 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

