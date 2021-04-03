TrustSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $365.27 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $4.47 or 0.00007514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $365.27 million and $5.56 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00052863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00674343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028203 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 coins and its circulating supply is 81,628,397 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

