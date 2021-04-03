TrustVerse Achieves Market Cap of $23.94 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. TrustVerse has a market cap of $23.94 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00052179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.00671513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027163 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.