TTC (TTC) Price Tops $0.0205

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Upbit and IDEX. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.48 or 0.00682273 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028230 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

