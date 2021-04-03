Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of Tucows worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,227,000 after buying an additional 77,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 204.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tucows during the third quarter worth about $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tucows by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $79.41 on Friday. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $843.33 million, a P/E ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter.

In other Tucows news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total transaction of $397,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,591,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,129 shares of company stock worth $977,924. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

