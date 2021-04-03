TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Tops $24.16 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,074,545,301 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

