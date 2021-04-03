Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Cap Tops $4.56 Million

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $322,916.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00673459 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027915 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,793,705 coins and its circulating supply is 78,669,060 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

