Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,121.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,169.88. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

