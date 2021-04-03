Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

