Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

