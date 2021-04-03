Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

