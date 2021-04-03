Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. United Parcel Service comprises 2.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,599,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,031,000 after buying an additional 547,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.35 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

