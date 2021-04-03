Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,352 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Intel makes up 1.7% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Shares of INTC opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

