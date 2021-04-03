Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes $11.49 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 8.2% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,876,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $185.41 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.90 and its 200 day moving average is $262.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

