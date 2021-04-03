Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes $9.09 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,008 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for 6.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after acquiring an additional 114,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

