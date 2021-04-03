Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

BA stock opened at $252.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.15.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.