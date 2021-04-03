Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

