U Network Market Cap Hits $11.56 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, U Network has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.