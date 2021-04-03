U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,037 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

NYSE USB opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

