Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER opened at $57.60 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.