UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in UBS Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.