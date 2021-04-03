UGAS Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $718,197.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00051938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00677439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00069683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027337 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

