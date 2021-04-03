UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0260

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. UGAS has a market cap of $4.47 million and $772,892.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.48 or 0.00682273 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028230 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

