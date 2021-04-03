Ultra (UOS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.45 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $173.08 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,883.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.22 or 0.00949699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.36 or 0.00384419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00060109 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002081 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00018772 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

