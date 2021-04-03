Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $23.14 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

