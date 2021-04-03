Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,758 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

