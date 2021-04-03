Unibright (UBT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.05 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Unibright has a total market cap of $241.53 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 63.7% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00671977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.