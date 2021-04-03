UNICORN Token (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94,017.20

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $94,017.20 and $625.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051676 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 124% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

UNICORN Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

