Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Unido EP has a market cap of $13.39 million and $928,147.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00074602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00290850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.00757850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015346 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,758,790 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

